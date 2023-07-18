Petition Drive

Jo Giles of the Women’s Fund of Omaha speaks during the kickoff of the Paid Sick Leave for Nebraskans ballot initiative petition drive in South Omaha on Tuesday. 

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

OMAHA, Neb. — The 250,000 Nebraskans working full-time without paid sick days might soon have other choices than ignoring illness or sending sick kids to school to avoid missing a day’s pay.

Local workers and advocates kicked off efforts Tuesday to gather signatures statewide for a ballot initiative that would require employers to provide a minimum of five to seven paid sick days for full-time employees, and some paid sick time off for the rest.

