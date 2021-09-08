The Yankton Police Department (YPD) has concluded that an abduction attempt reported last week was not a threat.
A Yankton radio station reported that, according to the YPD, two adult males in a Texas-plated vehicle had attempted to lure a 17-year-old girl into their vehicle along Broadway Ave. The girl did not enter the vehicle and left the area with a family member.
Responding to an inquiry for updates, Chief Jason Foote told the Press & Dakotan in an email Tuesday that, following investigation, “it was determined that what the 17-year-old thought was a threat was found to have no ill intent.”
No further details were released.
