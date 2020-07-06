SIOUX FALLS — The Helpline Center has announced that the 211 Helpline phone number is now available to all residents of South Dakota. This important connecting point is designed to create a critical connection between individuals and families in need, and the appropriate community-based organization or government agency.
The Helpline Center began offering the 211 phone number to just a few communities in the state in 2001 and has worked with counties throughout the state to gradually expand the service to additional locations. Thanks to the passing of Senate Bill 2 through the South Dakota Legislature this year, resources and referrals can now be provided to anyone in the state when they need them most.
Every community and all 66 counties now have access to the 211 phone number. Simply call 211 — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week — and you will speak to a professionally trained support specialist. These specialists are also standing by to answer text messages if you simply text your zip code to 898211, or you can email help@helplinecenter.org.
Your call or text is free and confidential.
