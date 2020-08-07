A July Surprise

A welcome surprise came to the City of Yankton Friday.
In a release to area media late Friday afternoon, the city announced its latest sales tax revenues. For the month of July, Yankton recorded $1,013,493 — up 2.04% over the same month in 2019 and the first time that the city has broken $1 million in a month.
The reporting period runs roughly from mid-June through mid-July. While this year has not included events such as Rock ‘N’ Rumble — which had previously been scheduled for July 25 — the news comes on the heels of increased lake traffic.
Overall, the city is up 2.77% on the year.
Yankton’s million-dollar July breaks the previous record of $993,257, set in July 2019. It also marked the city’s first positive revenue month since April.
The news comes despite ongoing issues with the nation’s farm economy and the ever present COVID-19 pandemic which has been worsening throughout the Midwest.
Even the BBB (Bed, Board, Booze tax) saw a significantly better month compared to spring and early summer. While still down -1.40%, it was a far cry from June (-13.96%), May (-26.58%) and April (-19.30%) which wiped out a decent beginning to the year.
Overall, the BBB is down -6.20% on the year.
The City of Yankton had originally budgeted no revenue growth in 2020 and officials have told the Press & Dakotan in the past that they will continue to be cautious throughout the remainder of the year.
The rest of the state is also seeing varied impacts from the ongoing pandemic.
Among the state’s Top Ten First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, five are reporting negative growth so far in 2020. This is down from seven that were in the red in June. The hardest hit city at the moment is Huron (-2.38) while Aberdeen (18.32%) continues to significantly outpace the other cities on the list. The next closest city is Pierre, up a modest 4.91%
Vermillion is down -1.73% on the year, while all 11 cities combined are up 1.09% through July.
