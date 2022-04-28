Yankton Area Right to Life will meet at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at St. Benedict Catholic Church.
The guest speaker will be Dale Bartscher, executive director for South Dakota Right to Life, who will share about his time spent in Pierre during the 2022 Legislative session. Bartscher served in Pierre as a lobbyist and capitol pro-life communicator. He will discuss different Pro-life bills that were passed or failed, as well as the emotional tensions of the legislative session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.