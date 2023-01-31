Former YST Police Chief’s Trial Delayed

LAKE ANDES –- A former Yankton Sioux police chief’s trial on 20 wire fraud and theft charges — with possible prison sentences totaling 370 years — has been rescheduled for April.
Christopher Saunsoci, 42, of Lake Andes has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of wire fraud and two counts of theft from an Indian tribal organization.
The charges allege he double-dipped on timecards and used tribal assets for personal use.
Saunsoci was originally slated for a trial Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls. Those proceedings have now been rescheduled for April 4, according to a U.S. Attorney’s spokeswoman.
From April 27, 2020, through Aug. 14, 2021, Saunsoci was paid by the Tree of Life Ministries as an assistant coordinator on a grant. In that role, he worked on flood recovery issues for the White Swan community in Charles Mix County.
On Sept. 8, 2020, Saunsoci was hired by the Yankton Sioux Tribe as the COVID security director. He held this position until Oct. 21, 2020, when he was hired as the tribal police chief.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for South Dakota alleges he turned in timecards for the same 590 hours, receiving a total of $30,539.50 from the Tree of Life Ministries and the Yankton Sioux Tribe for those same hours.
Saunsoci is also charged with 18 counts of wire fraud with transmissions from Commercial State Bank in Wagner to Fiserve in Des Moines, Iowa. All but one transmission was for $1,600, with the other wire for $1,525.39. The transfers totaled $28,725.39.
The indictment alleges that between Sept. 8, 2020, and Sept. 17, 2021, Saunsoci devised a scheme to defraud and obtain money by means of false and fraudulent pretenses and representations.
The transactions involved the use of electronic wire communications and interstate commerce.
The indictment further alleges that, between Feb. 10-May 16, 2022, Saunsoci willfully misapplied a 2016 GMC Yukon from the Yankton Sioux Tribe.
The indictment also alleges that, between Dec. 31, 2021, and March 16, 2022, Saunsoci willfully misapplied money, funds and credits belonging to the Yankton Sioux Tribe.
For each count of wire fraud, the maximum penalty upon conviction is 20 years in custody and a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Restitution Fund.
For the two theft counts, the maximum penalty upon conviction for each count is five years custody and a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Restitution may also be ordered as part of sentencing.
Saunsoci no longer works for the Yankton Sioux Tribe Police Department, according to a tribal official.
He remains free on bond until his trial.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.