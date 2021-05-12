100 Years Ago
Friday, May 13, 1921
• Every kid who brings three tin cans and 5 cents to the Hess Theater Saturday afternoon will be admitted to the matinee.
• Sixteen years ago, when the Yankton county courthouse was completed, the interior was painted. Now it is being painted again. The walls and ceilings had become pretty well checked and soiled from 15 years of service and the new dress makes the rooms much more cheery.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 13, 1946
• VFW members from three states will gather here tomorrow night to attend the silver anniversary of the Ernest Bowyer Post No. 791, which will observe its 25th year of continuous activation. Principal speaker for the occasion will be Louis E. Starr, Portland, Oregon, national senior vice-commander.
• A Yankton man, Harry Slaughter, was the talk of the town around San Diego fishing circles a couple weeks ago when he landed a 300-pound tuna fish eight miles west of San Diego and just north of Mexican waters on April 25.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 13, 1971
• Students and Vermillion residents apparently left little doubt in the minds of Army Corps of Engineers officials at the University of South Dakota Environment Day Wednesday that Yankton-Sioux City channelization of the Missouri is far from popular here.
• Under a star-studded canopy of deep blue, the juniors and seniors dined and danced Saturday evening, May 8 at their annual banquet and prom at the Crofton High School. Pseudo brick-lined walls, a wishing well, a bubbling fountain and an arbor where punch was served helped to carry out the Moonlight and Roses theme.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 13, 1996
• Virgil Petrik’s walk through Mount Marty College’s commencement procession Saturday was a stroll down memory lane covering more than 39 years. Retiring as associate professor of speech and theater, Petrik received MMC’s 1995 Excellence in Teaching award and is one of three faculty recently granted Professor Emeritus status at MMC.
• A sweep of the sprinting events and strong performances in the field events and distance events paced the Yankton Bucks to a 149½ to 139 win over the second place Watertown Arrows in Saturday’s Eastern South Dakota Conference Track Meet at Yankton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.