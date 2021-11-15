Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Sidney Buchholtz, 29, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving without a license, maintenance of financial responsibility and substitution of license plates.
• Craig Mastenbrook, 33, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Cody Christensen, 28, Luverne, Minn., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Connor Rucktaeschel, 21, Custer, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance, inhabiting a room where a controlled substance is used or stored and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Andrew St. Pierre, 37, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving with a revoked license.
• Nolan Peterson, 39, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold for burning within a structure where a person is lawfully confined.
• Denise Wells, 53, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Jason Erickson, 37, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault.
• Auviyah Laweka, 21, Marty, was arrested Sunday for simple assault.
• McKenzie White Eyes, 27, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for breach of conditions of release without good cause.
• Matthew Lane, 25, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for simple assault.
• Theodore Thornton Sr., 51, Yankton, was arrested Monday on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
