VERMILLION — The nationally-recognized University of South Dakota Chamber Singers and their conductor, David Holdhusen, Ph.D., will participate in a weeklong concert tour during the university’s spring break from March 11-18. The ensemble will perform on Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at Yankton High School Theater, 1801 Summit St., in Yankton.
This year’s musical program, “Out of the Ashes” includes classical and contemporary musical selections spanning a variety of languages and cultures. Throughout the course of the concert, the choir will perform traditional choral music, folksongs and spirituals all geared to take the audience on a journey from despair to hope. Some of the songs featured in the program include “Salvation is Created” by Pavel Tschesnokoff, Morten Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium” and a new piece by Carlos Cordero called “Holding Our Breath.”
Admission is free to all of the Chamber Singers’ performances; however, a freewill offering will be collected at each venue.
Copies of the singers’ newest CD “Lux Aeterna” will be on sale at all tour locations.
“Coming off of COVID, it was important for us to travel within South Dakota in order to establish that vocal music is alive and well in our state,” said Holdhusen. “Vocal music has suffered dramatically over the past two years. This tour gives the young musicians in the USD Chamber Singers the opportunity to sing again and share their musical message with people who are craving the concert experience. It has always been my goal to create a dramatic and emotional journey that speaks to the audience throughout the concert, but this year, I think it means even more.”
The Chamber Singers have developed a strong reputation among critics for their artistry and expressiveness. They were honored by the American Prize for their sustained excellence, heralded by critics for their recordings, and have been selected to perform at state and regional conferences.
