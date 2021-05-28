The Yankton School Board will hold a special meeting at noon Tuesday, June 1, via Zoom to consider changes to the district’s indoor masking policy, which was changed during a special meeting held May 20.
To view the meeting, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click “Live Stream School Board.” The passcode is YSD633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.