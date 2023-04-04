100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 5, 1923
• Word was received by officers of the Meridian Highway bridge company last night that the Nebraska senate had passed the appropriation bill carrying $100,000 for the construction of the Nebraska approach to the bridge across the Missouri river at Yankton.
• The park board started its spring work today, with a man at work painting park benches and clearing out the flower beds in the parks of the city.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 5, 1948
• Yankton volunteer firemen were called to Mission Hill Saturday afternoon as an insurance measure to halt any spreading of fire from a blaze at the water tower in that town, which for a few hours left Mission Hill without power or water service. Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer said that insulation around a standpipe near the top of the tank caught fire early in the afternoon. In the heavy wind, some of the embers were being carried across town, and a number of small roof and grass fires were started. The Yankton firemen were on hand to control these small fires.
• A series of eight fire calls in the Wagner community Saturday and a small twister which completely demolished the hangar at the Wagner airport southwest of town in the late afternoon brought plenty of excitement to this vicinity during the heavy wind storm Saturday.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 5, 1973
• Improved supplies of livestock have officials at Cimpl Packing Co. in Yankton optimistic that there will be no closedown of packing operations here. Although short supplies of beef and “confusion” on the marketplace had opened the possibility of a shutdown earlier this week, that concern is generally over.
• Some 250 students from 31 schools in South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota will be participating in the annual Missouri Valley Model United Nations this weekend at Yankton College. For the first time, the MUN will be a two-day affair.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 5, 1998
• No paper
