School Board Receives Update From Legislators

Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed budget increase for education is good news, but Rep. Mike Stevens cautioned Yankton School Board members that, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”
In her budget address last week, Noem announced a proposed budget increase of 6% for education.
Two District 18 legislators, Stevens and Rep. Ryan Cwach, were present at Monday night’s Yankton School Board meeting to talk to the school board about that and other issues in the upcoming legislative session.
“I think we have to realize right away that that’s her proposal, and ‘It aint’ over ‘til it’s over,’” Stevens told the board. “There are always those people who think that’s too much.”
Realistically, lawmakers won’t have a clear picture of the funding side of the issue until March, he said, noting that in his years of experience as a legislator, this large of an increase to the state’s education budget is unprecedented and bears watching.
“For six years that I was in the Legislature, we were scrimping and saving, trying to get a dollar here and a dollar there, and all of a sudden, we have this large influx of money,” he said. “Unfortunately, a lot of it has strings attached to it, and figuring out the best way to use it is a real challenge.”
However, Stevens encouraged the school board, school district administrators and members of the community to stay in touch with lawmakers and to write their own communications, saying that form letters and form emails get ignored.
“I will tell the public in general that the (emails and letters) that are the most meaningful to me, obviously, start with the word ‘Yankton,’” he said. “It’s important for you to express how that impacts our school and administration and that kind of thing, because in talking with other legislators, I want to be able to give specific examples of how that impacts us.”
He added that Superintendent Wayne Kindle’s presence in Pierre for education-related hearings, as well as his continuing efforts to build relationships with key legislators, is an invaluable asset to the Yankton School District (YSD).
Also, Stevens said that it’s not necessary to limit comments and input to items only involving education when issues such as marijuana legalization and social engineering in the schools that could affect education are being discussed.
Cwach said that he though a 6% increase in the education budget was a good place to start, better than fighting for 1% or 2%, as in years past.
He noted that this year’s proposed budget is one of the better education budgets he has seen in his experience as a legislator.
“Other than that, I suspect we will also have a lot of the social legislation that deals with schools. Transgender legislation, I suspect we will be dealing with again,” he said. “I think all of our delegation has felt very comfortable with the way local school districts handle that issue, and think that’s where it should be handled.”
Cwach added that Noem is circulating a bill involving school prayer, but that he has not had a chance to review it.
Sen. Jean Hunhoff was not at Monday’s school board meeting.
Also Monday, a Stewart Elementary School fourth grader, who is deaf has garnered national attention as part of a public awareness campaign about learning American Sign Language (ASL).
“Emily (last name not disclosed) does a wonderful job at Stewart and has been deaf since birth,” Jerome Klimisch, YSD director of Student Services, told the school board. “She received national recognition just last week for a video that she did, which is a tutorial video on how to finger spell using sign language and is currently running on the American Society for Deaf Children’s website.”
According to Stewart School Principal Cody Lukkes, the American Society for Deaf Children decided to do launch an awareness campaign this year by sharing submitted videos with children, families and parents in an effort to teach more ASL to students.
“Emily presented a video for numbers one to 10, alphabet A to Z, colors and ‘Thank Yous,’ and her video got picked for the ‘Thank You’ and also for the ABCs,” he said before showing the published videos to the school board.
The board also heard about a recent seventh- and eighth-grade robotics semester project, The Chain Reaction Sequence Challenge, in which 25 groups of students developed a chain-reaction sequence using YMS robotics equipment. Yankton Middle School TCE teachers Luke Youmans and Todd Carr posted a video of all the projects to YouTube, asking parents and community members to watch the video and vote for the project they liked best.
The winning group included Brody Schrage, Tegan LaCroix and Brett Snoozy. Schrage was at the school board meeting to describe the winning project in detail for board members.
Also Monday:
• YSD Curriculum Director Nicole Valnes highlighted the mental wellness portion of the YSD Safe Return to School Plan;
• Yankton High School (YHS) Principal Todd Dvoracek showed the school board the latest issue of the Woksape school newspaper printed in the Press & Dakotan. He also acknowledged student newspaper staff members for their work;
• The school board approved a senior band trip to Branson, Missouri, for next spring and a YHS Acapella Chorus trip to see the musical “Wicked” in Omaha; and
• The school board approved the YHS curriculum for the 2022-2023 school year.
