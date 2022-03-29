BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension and Molly Barari, EdD, South Dakota Humanities Scholar, will host an obituary writing workshop on April 7 from noon to 2 p.m. CDT via Zoom.
Benjamin Franklin said, “Nothing is certain in this world except death and taxes.” In this interactive workshop, participants will learn how to write a basic obituary, capturing significant life milestones and events. However, different styles of obituaries will be presented. Barari will provide writing prompts to help identify important life milestones and teach participants to ensure that the obituary reflects their personalities.
“No matter how old you are, it’s important to start drafting an obituary document,” said Barari. “That way, it’s available for your family and loved ones when it’s needed. Most importantly, writing your own obituary gives you the opportunity to tell your life story in your own words.”
Adults of all ages are welcome to attend and are encouraged to have a notebook and pen or digital writing program available.
The workshop is free of cost, and those interested can register by visiting the SDSU Extension events page and searching for Heirlooms. A Zoom link will be sent via email to those who have registered to join the workshop. Technical support will be available by logging on 30 minutes prior to the class start time.
This program was made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
For more information about the instructor, visit www.mollybarari.com.
For questions and additional information about the program, contact Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, at 605-394-1722 or Leacey.Brown@sdstate.edu, or Molly Barari, South Dakota Humanities Scholar, at mollybarari@gmail.com.
