City Not Mulling Mask Policy

With the spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant continuing, a number of municipalities and school boards across the country have chosen to revisit masking orders to head off the ongoing surge in cases.
Last week, the Yankton School Board did just that, imposing a new mask mandate after previously opting not to at the beginning of the school year.
But for the City of Yankton, the appetite for a return to mask mandates imposed last winter doesn’t appear to be strong.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the city is still operating with the guidance of a resolution passed last year in the early days of the pandemic.
“The resolution we passed back in April 2020 — which encourages good hand hygiene, good practices in terms of social distancing — that’s never gone away.”
The city previously passed a masking ordinance last December with a sunset date of March 1. The ordinance was passed without an enforcement mechanism. At the time of the ordinance’s implementation, the vaccine rollout seemed to be just around the corner, but progressed slowly throughout the mid-winter months. By February, the City Commission began mulling an extension of the ordinance to May 28 and even held a first reading for the ordinance extension. However, by the second meeting of the month, the board had decided to let the mask ordinance sunset on the original March 1 date.
The Yankton Health Board continued to meet for a time after that and provided regular updates to the commission before disbanding.
Leon said she hasn’t heard of any desire among commissioners to reconsider the masking ordinance amid the Delta surge, saying that it’s a very different point of the pandemic.
“I haven’t heard of an appetite,” she said. “There’s a big difference now than the last time we spoke of it. We have the ability to have (most) of our population (age) 12 and above to get access to vaccination. There’s a big shift in how we approach it with the onset of the vaccine.”
Though meetings are held at RTEC, a Yankton School District (YSD) property, Leon said the structure of YSD’s current mask mandate will not apply to City Commission meetings.
“People are certainly welcome to wear masks and we provide masks to the public if they’d like to wear one,” she said. “The policy is a during the school day policy.”
The YSD mandate calls for masking between 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. while regular City Commission meetings traditionally begin at 7 p.m. and work sessions at 6 p.m.
As of Wednesday, Yankton was up to 94 active cases, the highest number since Jan. 18.
Leon said that while there are active cases in the county, there has been one major success against the pandemic.
“We do have active cases, but I think we’ve had a really good response in our community thanks to all of the volunteers and Avera folks for rolling out the vaccines,” she said. “We’ve been really successful with vaccination. To me, we’re in a good position.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.