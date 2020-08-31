They come from different towns and even different states, but the 2020 Promoting Agricultural Youth (P.A.Y.) scholarship winners share one thing.
All eight, who hail from the Yankton region, hold a passion for their agriculture background and a desire to give back to it.
The Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce, through its Agri-Business Committee, sponsors the $3,000 scholarships. This year, the recipients were recognized at the Ag Appreciation BBQ, held in late July.
The PAY program was created to help graduating seniors who are pursuing a degree in an ag-related field, according to Chamber program event coordinator Marissa Terca. The scholarship fund was created in 2009, and the first one was awarded for $500.
“Since that time, $175,500 in scholarships has been awarded to 65 young women and men,” Terca said. “Area businesses and individuals donate items for live and silent auctions during the Ag Appreciation BBQ. All funds raised during the auctions go towards the next year’s scholarships.”
The following are the 2020 P.A.Y. Scholarship winners with their comments for the Press & Dakotan where available.
• Chase Lammers of Fordyce, Nebraska, graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington, Nebraska.
“As a student at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, I am very appreciative to receive this scholarship,” he said. “I plan to take this scholarship and put it toward my degree in Agribusiness.”
Lammers said he has found new educational opportunities thanks to the Chamber financial assistance.
“Receiving the P.A.Y. scholarship made it easier for me to afford and attend a university over a community college,” he said. “I plan to take my degree after four years and move back to the family farm. I am a strong believer in agriculture and will put every penny toward gaining knowledge in the ag industry.”
• Maesa Dvorak graduated from Wagner High School and is pursuing a degree in Agriculture Business from Mitchell Technical Institute.
She grew up on a farm near Lake Andes, where her family raised registered and commercial Herefords and black baldies. The family also raised corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa.
Dvorak has remained active in 4-H, FFA and South Dakota Junior Hereford Association, holding many leadership positions in these organizations.
“Receiving the P.A.Y. scholarship was an honor to me,” she said. “I have grown up being active in the agriculture industry and plan on continuing to be involved. Receiving this scholarship will help me get through college so that I can pursue my future endeavors.”
After graduation, Dvorak wants to work for an insurance company. In addition, she would like to expand her herd of registered Herefords.
“I chose this field so that I can give back to the industry that has done so much for my family and (me),” she said. “I have been passionate about agriculture since a young age and want to continue to be involved in it.”
• ReAnna Kotalik of Tabor graduated from Bon Homme High School. She is currently attending Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown for an animal science degree.
Once she completes the two-year program, she plans to continue her education at SDSU and earn a bachelor’s degree in animal science. She wants to use her degree to become a 4-H educator in the state of South Dakota.
“4-H programs teach youth about the economics of raising and selling livestock or using computer science to develop new agriculture technology,” she said.
Kotalik sees herself providing important educational opportunities for future generations.
“I want to be able to continue developing 4-H programs where kids and teens can complete hands-on projects in areas like agriculture, science, health and civics,” she said. “I want to be there to help excite the next generation in the area of agriculture. I feel my roots and (the) roots of American rural communities are in agriculture.”
• Aidan Friesen of Menno graduated from Menno High School and is pursuing a degree in Animal Science from South Dakota State University (SDSU) in Brookings. In terms of paying for his education, he said the P.A.Y. scholarship covers $1,500 for the second semester of his freshman year and $1,500 for the second semester of his sophomore year.
“It was a great honor to earn this (P.A.Y.) award,” he said. “This scholarship will greatly help reduce the financial burdens of college, and I am greatly appreciative to the Yankton Chamber of Commerce for this award.”
Friesen is majoring in animal science as part of a pre-veterinary program.
“I want to become a veterinarian because I have such a passion for working with livestock,” he said. “I have grown up around all different types of livestock and have developed a love for them. I want to work with them every day.”
Friesen already holds a great deal of experience in the field.
“I raise sheep, goats, cattle and feeder pigs. I have gained much experience with all types of livestock in my work at the Menno Livestock Auction,” he said. “On our farm, we have crops and hay as well. I also run a business selling Big Gain feed and Legend seed.”
• Rose Eitemiller of Armour graduated from Wagner High School and is pursuing a degree in Agricultural Biosystems Engineering at SDSU.
“The P.A.Y. scholarship is a way for me to pursue my passions and further my education. I chose ag engineering because I wanted to find new, innovative and cost-effective ways to help the average farmer,” she said.
“I have been influenced to make these decisions in part because of my background. I am a farm/ranch kid, and I have always felt tied to the ag world because of this.”
Three other students won P.A.Y. Scholarships this year, but the Press & Dakotan was unable to receive comments from them by press time. The remaining scholarship recipients include:
• Mason Schaefer of Fordyce, Nebraska, graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic High School and is pursuing a degree in Diversified Agriculture at Northeast Community College (NECC) in Norfolk, Nebraska.
• Brayden Kathol of Hartington, Nebraska, graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic and is pursuing a degree in Ag Systems Technology (AST) at South Dakota State University (SDSU) in Brookings.
• Skyles Kinkaid of Hartington, Nebraska, graduated from Wausa (Nebraska) High School and is pursuing a degree in agronomy from Northeast Community College (NECC) in Norfolk.
———
For more information on the P.A.Y. Scholarships, visit the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce website at yanktonsd.com.
