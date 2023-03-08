1 Injured In Early-Morning Accident West Of Yankton

One person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning west of Yankton.
The accident occurred around 5:50 a.m. on Highway 50, near the 314 intersection, according to Yankton County Sheriff Preston Crissey.
“The collision involved a Jeep SUV and a semi truck that wasn’t hauling anything,” the sheriff said. “The semi made a left-hand turn to go west on Highway 50, and the jeep was eastbound on Highway 50.”
The semi truck driver, Thomas Anderson of Hartington, Nebraska, was uninjured and was issued a citation for a stop sign violation.
The SUV driver, whose name was not released because of federal privacy laws, was taken by ambulance to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Neither vehicle contained passengers.
Besides the sheriff’s office, those responding to the call included the Yankton Fire Department and the Yankton County ambulance. The South Dakota Highway Patrol offered assistance.
Ice was a contributing factor to the accident, the sheriff said.
The Yankton Fire Department dealt with both clean-up and traffic control, Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles said.
“Our biggest thing that we had to deal with is that we controlled diesel leaks,” he said. “When the vehicle struck the truck, it hit the fuel tank on the truck and it sprung a leak. We isolated the area around the leak, and we helped collect a lot of debris. It took a lot of time to clean up.”
The Yankton Fire Department also performed traffic control at three locations, Nickles said.
“It was the busiest time of the morning,” he said, referring to the commuters and other traffic. “We were there just a little over two hours.”
The fire department stationed two trucks on 314th at 436th, sending two vehicles north for two miles and coming back on the Utica oil road, Nickles said. Another truck was located at the 435th intersection to ensure travelers could take 314th to Yankton.
Traffic traveling eastbound could take the diagonal road, while westbound traffic was diverted to detours, Nickles said.
“Highway 50 was completely blocked,” he said.
Altogether, the YFD dispatched five pieces of equipment for clean-up and traffic control, the deputy fire chief said.
Nickles noted the icy conditions which worsened the accident site.
“As I was leaving Yankton, it wasn’t icy,” he said. “But the closer you got to the scene, it got icier. I saw a couple of cars go into the ditch on 314th.”
The ice ended at 432nd, almost to the Lesterville oil, he added.
“One of the big things was trying to get people to slow down in traffic,” he said. “Some of (the travelers) were driving like they would on normal days, not taking caution. Our guys were on guard because some people were trying to go around (the accident scene). We did as much as possible to protect ourselves. We used trucks to protect our guys.”
The Yankton Fire Department has purchased more traffic control equipment to help slow down motorists, the deputy fire chief said.
With more snow forecast for this week, Nickles reminded drivers that winter isn’t over. Some conditions may even make driving even more dangerous than normal, he added.
“People still need to take precautions, especially with a winter storm coming,” he said.
