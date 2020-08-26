Schools Face COVID Concerns

With the new school year just under way, area districts are already facing major COVID decisions ranging from requiring masks to meeting possible teacher shortages.
In southeast South Dakota, the Beresford schools reported four staff members testing positive for COVID-19 this week, according to Superintendent Brian Field.
“As of (Wednesday) morning, our district has four staff members in isolation and eight staff members and seven students in quarantine,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
The Beresford district cannot find enough substitute teachers and workers to cover for all the currently isolated and quarantined staff, Field said.
“This could happen frequently, and a number of roles are difficult to fill,” he said. “We want to avoid having healthy staff (staying) at home because of an exposure.”
In response, the Beresford school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday) to discuss the district’s “return to school” plan. In addition, the board will discuss possible staff shortages should teachers be required to quarantine and if the district can’t find enough substitutes to fill the spots.
The agenda includes board discussion on a motion to “designate all school employees as critical personnel under the critical infrastructure provisions of federal COVID-19 guidelines.”
The motion addresses concerns if large numbers of staff are required to quarantine for two weeks at a time, Field said.
“This would allow personnel who have been exposed to COVID-19 to continue to work, as long as they are asymptomatic and test negative,” he said. “The staff member will have to wear a face covering/mask at all times, and keep a twice-daily temperature and symptom log.”
Without the designation, any staff member exposed to anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must self-quarantine for 14 days, Field said.
“There is no mandate that school employees need to be declared essential workers or critical personnel. It is only voluntary and up to each district,” he said. “As a district, it is our responsibility to have the resources in our classrooms and schools to help keep our staff and students healthy.”
Tonight’s special board meeting includes community input on the motion at 6 p.m., Field said.
“Some parents and/or staff may question this, and it may be controversial. However, it warrants a board discussion at this time,” he said. “We want the perception to be that we want our healthy staff here with our students to provide for their education.”
At tonight’s meeting, the Beresford board could also revisit its mask policy, he added.
“I know we still have parents and staff concerned that masks were not mandated or required,” he said. “On August 10, when our board adopted our Return to Learning Plan on a 3-2 vote, part of the motion was to highly recommend facial coverings/masks but not require them.”
Elsewhere in southeast South Dakota, the Bon Homme schools delayed the start of classes for one week — until Aug. 24 — because of what the district described as a COVID-related situation. Other districts are monitoring their situations on a daily basis.
The COVID concerns aren’t limited to K-12 schools.
This week, the University of South Dakota unveiled a dashboard on its website providing figures on self-reported positive cases. USD enrolls around 10,000 students on its Vermillion campus and elsewhere.
On Wednesday, USD recorded 98 self-reported active cases — 94 students and four employees — with 406 students and employees currently quarantined (including their homes).
The 98 self-reported active cases compared to 61 — 60 students and one employee — on Tuesday when the dashboard debuted.
The COVID decisions aren’t unique to South Dakota.
In northeast Nebraska, the Santee schools canceled classes for the rest of this week when a student tested positive for the virus. In addition, the Santee Sioux Nation COVID Task Force reported a case last weekend where a person living outside the Village of Santee tested positive for the virus.
Santee students who attend the Niobrara schools cannot leave the reservation and return to Niobrara until tribal travel restrictions are lifted. During that time, the Niobrara schools will offer remote learning for the Santee students.
In other districts, the Crofton and Hartington-Newcastle schools announced Wednesday new mask policies in response to their counties’ case numbers. Knox and Cedar counties have seen increases in positive test results, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
Knox County — which includes Niobrara, Santee and Crofton — reported seven new COVID-19 infections in the latest DHHS report. In the update issued late Tuesday, the county now has 57 infections to date, 27 of which have occurred this month.
Also, Cedar County — which includes the Hartington-Newcastle and Cedar Catholic school systems — recorded two new positive tests, raising its total of known cases to 44.
In response, the Crofton school district will implement mandatory mask usage, according to Superintendent Chris Look. “The district will continue regular school days, but masks will be required at all times while in the building. Mask breaks will be taken throughout the day,” he said.
At Hartington-Newcastle, all students in grades 7-12 and all staff will be required to wear masks until further notice at all times during the school day, according to Superintendent A.J. Johnson. Mask breaks will be scheduled for all involved with the policy.
“Part of this decision is being made to lessen the chance that large numbers of students will need to be quarantined,” he said. “Since the high school students often cross grade levels for many classes, the requirement is just for grades 7-12, while elementary classes are kept within their class groups all day and a far fewer number of kids would need to be quarantined.”
At Niobrara, the district remains committed to face-to-face instruction where possible, according to Superintendent Margaret Sandoz.
“Niobrara Public Schools is going to stay open as long as we are able to,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “Parents need to determine if they want to send their kids to school or remote learn from home. “
School officials are taking the temperatures of students and staff as they are boarding buses and entering the building, Sandoz said. The district allows only visitors with appointments, and they are kept in a separate area of the school.
“Masks are encouraged throughout the day, and we try to ensure that all bus riders are wearing a mask,” she said. “We also ask everyone, student and staff, to monitor themselves. They are asked to not come to school if they are not feeling well or have an elevated temperature.”
The entire Niobrara school district operates under one roof. Cleaning and sanitizing are conducted throughout the building, and buses and vans are disinfected after each use, Sandoz said.
“These are definitely challenging times,” she said. “We’ll try to develop new routines and systems as we learn through this pandemic.”
——
Press & Dakotan Editor Kelly Hertz contributed to this report.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
