100 Years
Thursday, July 27, 1922
• The force of men to put up the water tower has arrived in Mission Hill, but the tank is still sidetracked somewhere. The men, while waiting for the tank to arrive, are getting ready by erecting the derrick and doing other preliminary work.
• The people of Yankton are great readers, even including the children, and though the bulk of their reading is fiction, a substantial part of it is heavier stuff, the annual report of Mrs. Jessie Bartholomew, Librarian at the Carnegie Public Library, issued today, reveals. For the year just ended, the total circulation of books was 16,824.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 27, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 27, 1972
• Six hundred and fifty swimmers from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas and Colorado will be in Yankton this weekend to compete in the Ninth Annual Lewis and Clark swim meet. Spectators will see most of the top swimmers of the area including all but one of South Dakota’s qualifiers for the National Junior Olympics. They are Stephanie Iverson of Yankton, Greg Rutford of Vermillion, and Kim McKeon and Larry Berg, Sioux Falls.
• Harold Wentworth, Iowa Public Service Co. foreman here, will retire Aug. 1 after almost 27 years with the company, some 23 years of that as foreman. He says he has no definite plans for his retirement, although he plans to keep busy. His first project probably will be to paint his house at 810 Capitol St.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 27, 1997
• No paper
