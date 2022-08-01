City Dispensaries Prep For Opening
Buy Now

Yankton’s Elevate Cannabis Dispensary, located in the 200 block of Capitol Street, is aiming to begin providing medical marijuana to the public starting next month. Pictured at work on the facility Monday are Jeff Dayhuff, Billi Jo Dayhuff and operations manager Lester Mueller.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton is expected to see its first medical cannabis dispensary open next month if all goes according to plan.

Construction work is well underway at the Elevate Cannabis Dispensary — one of two dispensaries that were successfully licensed in the City of Yankton earlier this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.