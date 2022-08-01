City Dispensaries Prep For Opening

Yankton is expected to see its first medical cannabis dispensary open next month if all goes according to plan.
Construction work is well underway at the Elevate Cannabis Dispensary — one of two dispensaries that were successfully licensed in the City of Yankton earlier this year.
Jeff Dayhuff of Green Machine, Inc., which will do business as Elevate, told the Press & Dakotan that work is progressing on renovations to the dispensary located on Capitol Street.
“We’re in here working right now,” he said. “Our doors are in and most of the major things are in. We haven’t started decorating yet. We’re still putting our counters in and showcases and things like that.”
He added that the business has also checked an important box for opening.
“I have gotten a notice from the people we’re going to purchase our first product from,” he said. “It looks like it’s going to be in September before we get any product.”
Yankton will not be first across the finish line in terms of state-licensed facilities to begin selling product, though
That distinction goes to the Unity Rd. Dispensary of Hartford, which opened on last Wednesday. KELO reported a long, steady line at the dispensary for its first day of operation and that, for the time being, it is just selling cannabis flower and pre-rolled joints, with the intention of adding additional product as time goes on.
Dayhuff said one of the biggest challenges for him — as with other dispensary owners — has been getting access to product. By law, all marijuana must be grown in-state.
“There’s a lot of big facilities going up and huge warehouses in a lot of different places,” he said. “But they have to start from zero because everything has to be grown in South Dakota. That’s been the challenge — trying to find something. … (Opening Elevate) has been getting put back, and back and back because they have to actually grow it, then they have to dry it and the they have to send it for testing.”
He said that he’s attempting to get into contact with the grower that supplies Hartford’s dispensary but has been unsuccessful in getting a response.
“(Opening) looks like it’s going to be around Sept. 1, if not later, unless I can get this place that’s supplying Hartford or some other place that’s going to have product sooner,” he said.
Dayhuff said he’s ready to get the new business going.
“I’m pretty anxious to get open,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of interest in it and a lot of people asking.”
The city’s second dispensary permit was issued to Genesis Farms, LLC.
The Press & Dakotan attempted to reach out to representatives of Genesis Farms about progress on its facility, but no response was received by press time.
However, there has been some recent movement on the facility, in a literal sense.
In June, the Yankton City Commission made its first change to the city’s medical cannabis ordinance to include framework for the relocation of a permitted establishment. This came as a result of Genesis Farms looking to a new location rather than building a new building at the 2500 block of E. Highway 50 as originally permitted.
“The new location must be subject to a new application, another $1,500 application fee, and the application must be fully vetted by staff in the same manner as the original application,” the June 13 meeting packet read. “Upon city approval, the transfer must also be approved by the State of South Dakota in the same manner that the state approves transfers of alcohol licenses.”
The newly proposed address for Genesis Farms’ dispensary was not announced at this time.
Yankton County, meanwhile, has licensed five dispensaries, four cultivation operations, two manufacturing operations and no testing centers.
