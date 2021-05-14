Are you looking to get your child involved this summer? The Yankton Recreation Department has several openings in a variety of summer activities such as Red Cross Swimming Lessons, Performing Arts, Physical Activity & Sports, Educational Classes, Day Camps and much more. Visit www.cityofyankton.org to get a full listing of all the programs offered.
You can view, register and submit payment for all of the summer programs and activities directly from the City of Yankton’s website, or call or visit the Summit Activities Center during regular business hours to register.
For further information, call 668-5234 or stop by the Summit Activities Center at 1801 Summit Street.
