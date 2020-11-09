100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 10, 1920
• Communication is again cut off between Yankton and Nebraska. Capt. Joseph Giesler is taking out the pontoon bridge to prevent its being carried down the Missouri with flowing slush ice.
• Two horses went down on Third Street this morning on the slippery pavement in front of the Nelson store, where water from firemen’s hose last night had made it sleek and smooth. It was a bad place till the afternoon sun reached it.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 10, 1945
• Earthquakes — or atomic bombs — not wars or strikes or even weather were the “talk of the town” in Yankton today as residents compared notes on what apparently was a tremor occurring about 3:00 o’clock this morning; a tremor severe enough to waken people out of a sound sleep, to frighten them in some cases, and even to topple dishes from shelves and upset clocks.
• Approximately 1,400 people were treated to unusual dishes of Scandinavian cookery and varieties of fancy pastries at the sixth annual Smorgasbord held in Trinity Lutheran church here Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 10, 1970
• Nearly 500 people attended the 24th Annual Quarterback Club Banquet at Roncalli Center last night, a dinner highlighted by a talk by Sioux Falls personality Milo Wepking, one of the area’s busiest athletic officials.
• Two area engineers of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including R.E. Roper of Yankton, will be honored Tuesday for their contribution to the Civil Defense Program within the State of South Dakota.
25 Years Ago
Friday, November 10, 1995
• Peter Rossiter is playing a new role in the Lewis and Clark Theater Company’s production of “Plaza Suite,” entering its final run at the Dakota Theater this weekend. Rossiter has already acted in a handful of productions and done technical work for the Lewis and Clark Theater Company, but “Plaza Suite,” a Neil Simon comedy, marks his directing debut.
• Calvin and Hobbes, the terrible tyke and his sidekick tiger, will be retired from the funny pages on Dec. 31. “Calvin and Hobbes” hit the comic pages in 1986 and entertained millions with the antics of a 6-year-old boy with an overactive imagination and a not-so-stuffed tiger.
