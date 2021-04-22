Hutchinson County recorded a new death related to COVID-19, according to Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Overall, South Dakota reported two new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,956.
The death in Hutchinson County was its 27th overall and first since March 6.
The DOH also recorded 134 new COVID infections Thursday, with the number of active cases dropping to 1,953, the lowest level since March 1.
Yankton County reported four new cases and four new recoveries, keeping its number of active cases at 68. No new hospitalizations were recorded. According to the DOH online portal, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital currently has one COVID patient, who is listed in intensive care (ICU).
Other area counties reporting new cases Thursday included Bon Homme (+3), Charles Mix (+2), Clay (+2), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+2) and Turner (+3) counties in South Dakota and Knox County (+1) in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported five active cases (all students), which was unchanged from Wednesday. Eight people were listed in quarantine/isolation (+2), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases (0 change).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported three new deaths, raising the state toll to 2,232. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
There were 193 new infections also posted.
