In the first COVID-19 update for 2022, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reported eight new deaths, including one in Yankton County.
Also, active cases in the state jumped to their highest level since Dec. 16, 2020.
The state’s eight new deaths raised its pandemic toll to 2,494.
Yankton County’s new COVID-related death was its 45th overall and the first since Dec. 10.
Meanwhile, the DOH posted 779 new infections Monday, with active cases rising to 8,778 (+455 from Dec. 30). Active cases had been as low as 7,065 on Dec. 15.
Current hospitalizations dropped by two to 238. There were 21 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test positivity rate rose to 22.3%.
Yankton County recorded 14 new infections and has not seen a daily increase under 10 since Dec. 13. Eight new recoveries were reported with active cases climbing to 304, the first time it’s been above 300 since Dec. 21, 2020. The county also recorded two new hospitalizations. The DOH online portal on Monday showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 10 COVID hospitalizations, including six in intensive care and two on ventilators. There were no COVID hospitalizations listed for the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Also locally, Clay County recorded 14 new cases and has posted 63 new infections in the last four reporting days. Active cases climbed by 11 to 116, the highest level since Dec. 26, 2020.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties on Monday included: Bon Homme County, +8; Charles Mix County, +4; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +7; Turner County, +6; and Union County, +11.
In the DOH’s weekly update on community spread levels in South Dakota counties, all counties in the Yankton area remained at high community spread. Overall, 63 of the state’s 66 counties rated at high community spread, up four from last week. The three counties not at high community spread were Harding (low), McPherson (substantial) and Ziebach (low) counties.
