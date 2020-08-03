OMAHA, Neb. — Hand sanitizer products quickly became a very popular item as we entered into the COVID-19 pandemic. Soap and water is always the first line of defense against coronavirus, but hand sanitizer with at least 60% ethyl alcohol can be a safe alternative.
Recently, another type of alcohol called methanol was detected in multiple hand sanitizer products, even though this was not listed on the product label. Fortunately, recalls are in progress, but there may still be some methanol containing hand sanitizers on store shelves or in homes. Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers.
Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol, has many industrial uses and is an ingredient in household items such as varnishes and windshield washer solution.
Methanol is very poisonous and can cause symptoms including vomiting, drowsiness, confusion, blurred vision and delayed blindness. The poisonous amount depends on the concentration and amount ingested. Skin absorption can occur with prolonged application, however, typical use on the hands is unlikely to cause symptoms. Always call the Poison Center if you have any questions or concerns.
Make sure you are using a hand sanitizer that is not on the recalled list. See the current list of recalled hand sanitizers at https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol .
The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is a free community service to the public. When you call 1-800-222-1222, you will speak immediately to a Registered Nurse or Pharmacist 24/7/365.
