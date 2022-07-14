Greyhound alums have reason to celebrate.
As part of its 2022 All Class Reunion, Yankton College officials cut the ribbon on the Joseph and Sarah Wood Ward Alumni & Educational Center of Yankton College at the Mead Cultural Education Center Thursday afternoon.
During a short ribbon-cutting ceremony before Yankton College alumni and other dignitaries, Dr. Joseph Ward, president of the Yankton College Board of Trustees and descendent of school founder Rev. Joseph Ward, felt the emotion of the moment that was years in the making.
“This is truly a momentous occasion that’s been a long time coming,” he said. “About nine years ago, the Legacy Committee, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, questioned all of the alumni regarding the future of Yankton College. Overwhelmingly, they expressed a strong desire to have a permanent home in Yankton.”
Nearly 40 years after the college’s 1984 closure, that has become a reality.
Following the ribbon cutting, alumni were invited to the third floor to walk around and visit galleries filled with Yankton College memorabilia.
Ward said that keeping the Yankton College name and tradition alive is a deeply personal mission to him.
“It goes back to my great-grandfather founding it in 1881,” he said. “My grandfather went here, my father went here, a number of family members have been here. My parents met here — I wouldn’t be here without that. And then, of course, my attendance here in the ‘60s. … Even without that family connection, you make so many close friends here.”
He said that experience at Yankton College was like few other schools.
“Being a small school, you knew everybody,” he said. “The professors knew you and gave you all the personal attention you needed. It was just a great experience, and I found it to be a great education.”
Ward said that the college’s Board of Trustees has approved a plan to help students in the Yankton School District learn about the school and its place in Yankton history.
“We’re going to fund transportation for one grade level of the Yankton community school district to come here to have a field trip,” he said. “It’s important that they have the background of the Dakota Territory, the change from the territory into a state and the role that Yankton College played in that and its founder played in that. We hope that the students will come and, not only see the first and second floor, but that they’ll actually come up to the third floor and keep the name Yankton College alive.”
He said which grade level will be involved will be decided later when the galleries are complete.
Leah Berry, executive director of the Ward Center, said it’s clear how much support there is for Yankton College among alumni.
“It says a lot about the alumni here,” she said. “They’re very proud of Yankton College and they want to keep the name out there and they want people to know the history. After all, it was the first college in the Dakota Territory before there was a South Dakota or North Dakota.”
She said having so much in a museum setting is going to go a long way toward preserving the college’s name for future generations.
“We have lots of records, artifacts and memorabilia that we have on display for everyone to look at and appreciate,” she said. “It will keep the name alive for people to come up here and actually learn about the history. It’s an amazing history.”
Alumni were also impressed with the new Mead-based center.
Ron Bertsch, a 1965 graduate of Yankton College, told the Press & Dakotan that while the closure of the school was painful, he’s happy to see it’s legacy on full display.
“It was like losing a close friend — irreplaceable,” he said. “Yet, we continue to exist. … This is a good step for us, and one that’s going to last, we hope, forever.”
Dean Wink, a 1966 graduate, told the Press & Dakotan that he was happy so many alumni could celebrate the college’s new home.
“It’s great to see lots of people coming back that we haven’t seen for a while,” he said. “There’s been a lot of work put into today’s (event).”
His wife, Joan Wink, who also graduated in 1966, told the Press & Dakotan said she’s proud to be an alumna.
“We had a wonderful experience here,” she said.
Ward said there’s still some work to be completed on the third floor.
“We’ve got two galleries that are almost complete and they’re on display,” he said. “There are two more where we’ve got some things in them just to keep it interesting, but we need to get those fully developed and get the whole third floor up to speed in terms of the display.”
He was unsure of a timeline, but said it will all happen in due time.
“We’ve got all of the artifacts,” he said. “They’ve all been categorized. They’re all there ready to be moved into the spots where they’re assigned. It’s just a function of doing the panels that are on the wall and getting the casements and so forth in place and getting everything placed in there. I hope that, maybe by our next all class reunion, we’ll have the whole floor up and running and complete.”
The 2022 all-class reunion will continue with several events today (Friday) and Saturday.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.