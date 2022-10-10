Lesterville Bar Sustains Major Fire Damage

Fire crews were summoned to Lesterville early Monday for a fire in a downtown drinking establishment.

 Photo: Yankton Fire Department

LESTERVILLE — An early Monday morning fire has caused extensive damage to a Lesterville business, according to Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt.

The Lesterville unit received a call around 4 a.m. for a fire at Trev’s Bar, a one-story building located on Main Street, Scherschligt said.

