Lesterville Bar Sustains Major Fire Damage

LESTERVILLE — An early Monday morning fire has caused extensive damage to a Lesterville business, according to Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt.
The Lesterville unit received a call around 4 a.m. for a fire at Trev’s Bar, a one-story building located on Main Street, Scherschligt said.
“The fire spread fairly quickly,” he said. “When we got there, it had already done a lot of damage. The fire had burned through a false ceiling and through the (main) ceiling.”
The firefighters opened up the ceilings and the east side of the building.
Besides extinguishing the fire in the bar, units sought to contain the blaze from spreading to a nearby structure, Scherschligt said.
“There was only two feet to go until the next building,” he said. “We had water going between the two buildings so the fire didn’t extend itself.”
Trevor Munkvold owns the bar, a long-time Lesterville establishment that previously housed a different business, the fire chief said.
Scherschligt declined to speculate on the cause of the fire or the exact location of its origin. However, firefighters have a general idea of where the fire may have begun, he said.
Besides the Lesterville Fire Department, others on the scene included the Yankton Fire Department, Tabor Fire Department, Yankton EMS, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and Yankton County Emergency Management.
The Yankton Fire Department provided its Ladder 1 truck, according to its Facebook post.
The fire has been extinguished, and the Lesterville unit returned to the station around 6 a.m. Monday, Scherschligt said.
The fire remains under investigation, and Munkvold is assessing the damage and his future plans, the fire chief added.
