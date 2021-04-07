RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Wildland Fire Division (SDWF) announces the Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grant application period is now open.
The grant application period is open through April 30, 2021.
The VFA program provides volunteer fire departments (VFDs) access to funding through the U.S. Forest Service to organize, train and equip fire departments in rural areas to prevent and suppress fires.
This year, emphasis is on communication equipment such as radios that are P25 compliant, wildland personal protective equipment (PPE) and other wildland equipment such as pumps, hoses, appliances, fittings and hand tools.
The maximum grant award is 50 percent of the project costs or $6,500, whichever is less. Grants can be used for either structural or wildland fire projects. Eligibility requirements, administrative considerations and parameters for uses of VFA funding can be found at: https://wildlandfire.sd.gov/admin/VFA.aspx.
To apply for a VFA grant please use this link: https://forms.gle/JA4y3ra9qFUvTomF9/.
Grants will be awarded by June 1, 2021.
South Dakota Wildland Fire can be found on Twitter @SDWildlandFire and on Facebook by searching SD Wildland Fire.
