There was a whole lot of good news at the Yankton School Board meeting Monday, including the naming of a new principal, a local school administrator receiving an award and even a musical number.
The new principal was named at Lincoln Elementary School, where longtime principal Paul Struck has announced his retirement.
“We advertised for our Lincoln Elementary position on Feb. 3-14 and we ended up with approximately 18 candidates,” said Kathy Greeneway, Yankton School Board president. “From that 18, we narrowed it down to seven candidates that we wanted interview for that position.”
Based on that process, the search committee chose YHS Assistant Principal Tony Beste, she said.
The search committee was comprised of YSD administrators, board members, elementary principals and teachers from Lincoln school.
“I will say, there were some amazing candidates that came forward to be the principal at Lincoln,” Greeneway said. “It was a difficult decision, but we did approve Tony Beste.
“He has graciously accepted to take over that position.”
Beste’s contract goes into effect July 1, 2020.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Jason Bietz, YSD business manager, was named the Outstanding School Business Official of 2020 by the South Dakota Association of School Board Business Officials (SDASBO).
“As I was reading (his) candidate nomination form, initiatives like this caught my attention,” said Jared Olson, SDASBO president and the business manager for the Beresford School District. “Development of a comprehensive series of budget models for revenue forecasting and modeling long-term planning; web-based finance applications providing dashboard for key financial information; development of cloud-based databases managing capital outlay plans and needs, as well as inventory management; and implementation of BoardDocs for promotion of open government, which I enjoyed clicking through last night on your agenda and all of those fancy attachments, were great.”
Olson listed other achievement in Bietz’ 22-year history as a school district business manager, including the YSD self-insurance plan, which he said is considered “the gold standard” by which self-insurance plans should be operated in South Dakota, and the financial documentation and preparation that went into the recent successful YSD opt-out.
“I did not see that coming,” Bietz told Olson and the school board. “Thank you.”
Bietz will be recognized by his peers at the SDASBO banquet in April.
Bietz presented the official canvass sheet for the February opt-out:
• City Hall: Yes votes (368); No votes(475); subtotal (843)
• Fire Station North: Yes votes (346); No votes(646); subtotal (992)
• YSD Admin Bldg. & Absentee Processing Center: Yes votes (1,251); No votes (555); subtotal (1,806)
• Total Yes votes: 1,965; total No votes: 1,676; and total votes cast: 3,641
• Total Registered Voters as of Jan. 27: 13,671
• Voter turnout: 26.6% The school board also approved a new drivers’ education program for the school district, which has not offered one in several years.
The new program will be operated by J.J. Franken, owner of the Driven Driving School in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Franken will hold a class at YHS at no cost to the school district and said he hopes to have about 20 students per class at a charge of about $385 each. A favorable insurance rate could lower student costs, he added.
Franken also said he is interested in hiring local residents and teachers to help with the classes.
“Why do I do drivers’ education? Because I think it’s important,” Franken said. “It’s one of the most important things we can do for our kids. Proper education helps prevent accidents.
“Not a lot of people are crazy enough to get into a car with kids that have very little to no experience driving, but I enjoy that time.”
“You are a brave man,” board member Frani Kieffer said.
Students will be able to sign up for the first Yankton class online in a couple of weeks.
There were several retirements announced, and Greeneway took a moment to read each name and acknowledge that person’s years of service.
Teachers retiring at the end of this school year include School Nurse Ladonna Kniffen (26 years); YHS special education teacher Robin Taylor (26 years); YHS math teacher Marjorie Kindle (28 years); Beadle first-grade teacher Linda Stevens (32 years); Stewart Elementary second-grade teacher Renae Bouza (36 years); Brooks Schild Yankton Middle School science teacher (19 years); and Beadle third-grade teacher Sheryl Blackinton (14 years).
“That is a lot of years of service — Wayne Kindle (YSD superintendent) tells me that is 181 years of service,” Greeneway said. “Thank you for your service and your dedication to the students, to the community and the schools of Yankton.”
Beadle Elementary School Principal Carey Mitzel told the board about the Writers’ Roundtable program and had three Beadle students — Maddie Tereshinski, Auvi Seiler and Ava Hinnerichs — read aloud their entries for the annual South Dakota Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Grandparent of the Year essay writing contest.
“Writers’ Roundtable is a chance for our student to show off their writing skills,” Mitzel said of the districtwide program for grades 1-4. “At Beadle, we start by having all our first graders participate in the classroom, as they get older, we go to the gym, because we like to show off our students and give them a chance to do some public speaking.”
Jennifer Johnke, the principal of Yankton High School (YHS), introduced freshman violin student Ryan Stapish accompanied by YHS Orchestra teacher Emily Antonen on keyboard, playing “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” The piece was initially performed by the duet at YHS’s “Evening of the Arts” in January.
“Once they performed, I thought, ‘Gosh, more people need to hear this,’” Johnke said. “I am going to let it speak for itself. However, I will say at sporting events you may have heard the students chant, ‘He’s a freshman!’ I think you are going to feel the same once Ryan’s done.”
In other business, the school board:
• Received an update on the Yankton swim team and its accomplishments this season.
• Approved a new art curriculum, a new foreign language curriculum and a new early childhood curriculum.
• Adopted the 2020-2021 Yankton Middle School course catalog.
• Went into executive session. No further action was anticipated after the session.
Yankton School Board member Terry Crandall was not at Monday’s meeting.
