Another Winter Storm Zeroes In On Yankton Area

Another week brings another potential winter storm to the Yankton area.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of the Yankton area, running from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday. Snowfall ranging from 4-8 inches and wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour are possible.
In addition, a wind advisory has been posted for the region from midnight to 9 a.m. Friday morning. Winds of 20-30 miles per hour, gusting up to 45 miles per hour, are possible.
As of late Thursday afternoon, the storm track was on a narrow band running along the Missouri River corridor. Area counties under the storm watch include Yankton, Bon Homme, Clay and Union counties in South Dakota and Cedar, Knox and Dixon counties in Nebraska.
If the storm materializes, it would be the third big winter weather event for the Yankton area this month. So far in January, Yankton has seen three snowfall records from those storms, which left the community with 19 inches of ground cover as of late last week.
Also of concern is what follows in the wake of this next potential storm: Cold air from Canada is expected to pour into the region, pushing high temperatures down to the single digits and low teens into next week, with overnight lows expected to drop below zero each night.
