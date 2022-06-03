Gulliksons Ready To Set Sail As RBD Captain And Belle

After being aboard Yankton’s Riverboat Days from its very beginning, this year’s Captain and Belle are looking forward to promoting Yankton’s popular summer festival to the community and beyond.
The Riverboat Days board of directors recently announced its selection of Mike and Darla Gullikson as the Captain and Belle for 2022. Mike works for Cenex Harvest States (CHS) and has been a volunteer firefighter for more than 30 years. Darla works at the Avera Sister James Care Center as a nurse and supervisor. Both have been involved with Riverboat Days for the last 39 years.
Before the official announcement, Riverboat Days board members made a surprise visit to the Gulliksons to notify the couple in person.
“I knew right away when the doorbell rang,” Mike Gullikson told the Press & Dakotan. “I turned on the lights (at the front door), saw who it was, opened the door — and I just shut the door again. They laughed, saying, ‘He knows! He knows!”
The Riverboat Days board usually looks for individuals who have been heavily involved in the community, involved with Riverboat Days and would make good representatives of Yankton, he said.
In addition to Riverboat Days, Mike and Darla’s volunteer activities have included Yankton’s annual Community Feast, The Banquet, Ducks Unlimited and the South Dakota State Fire Auxiliary, as well as leadership roles, including the Red Cross Board, Yankton’s former Youth Center Board, the Yankton Parks Advisory Board, the Relay for Life Committee and the South Dakota Cancer Society board.
“Even with the sports our kids were in, Devin, Mitchell and Paige, we were out there, we were volunteering and helping with the sports,” Darla said. “Even tonight (Thursday) at the Tappers’ game, (Mike) will probably end up announcing the game. I’ll help out there at the gate.”
Each year, the board chooses a Captain and Belle that will help make Riverboat Days a good time, Mike said.
“You’re humbled by it,” he said.
“And we have an expectation to live up to,” Darla added.
Though the official role of the Captain and Belle end with Riverboat Days, the spirit of volunteerism of past holders of the title has continued.
“The past Captain and Belles that are still alive, when you see them, they’re still doing the same social stuff,” Mike said. “They are helping out, like, at Chop Johnson Golf Tournament. Almost all the people working there, helping put the bags together in the morning, getting the golfers going — all Captain and Belles.”
They were good people to begin with and they still are, he said.
“Even when I retired off the board, it was like, ‘Well, we need you to come down to the ticket trailer. Can you do this? Can you do that?’” Mike said. “’Yeah, not a problem.’ We still know all the ropes, and I like going down there and doing that.”
“I don’t think we’ve ever missed one (Riverboat Days),” Darla noted.
Mike said his most positive memories of the festival come from being on the board.
“Every year, there’s new things that go on and it just makes you laugh forever,” he said.
“I think that relationship, that’s solidified forever,” Darla added.
The original idea behind Riverboat Days was to have a celebration for the people of Yankton that wouldn’t cost them anything, Mike explained.
“It was, ’Come down to the park for a weekend and have fun!’ The board keeps trying to keep that the way it is,” he said. “We don’t charge for tickets or to get into the concerts, and most of the kids’ stuff is free.”
The popular event is still in many ways the same end-of-summer celebration it was when it started, Mike said.
“It doesn’t cost you hardly anything to participate and everyone comes back every year — it’s like a magnet,” he said. “We’re here to have fun that weekend, so come and hang out and enjoy the weekend with us!”
