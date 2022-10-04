WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is seeking internship applicants for spring 2023 in his Washington, D.C., Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls offices. The spring program will run from January through May.
Duties include researching legislation, writing memos, attending briefings and community meetings, assisting the communications team, answering constituent phone calls, sorting mail, and providing support to the staff and the member of Congress.
Interns are given the opportunity to develop their research, writing and communications skills while working closely alongside staff. They also gain an in-depth understanding of how the legislative branch of government operates while helping to serve South Dakota constituents.
Interested applicants should complete the online internship application and submit a resume online no later than Nov. 1, 2022. More information about the internship program, along with the application, can be found online at dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/internships.
