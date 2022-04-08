The Yankton Community Library will bring you a special Adult Craft Night on Wednesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. Nadine Whitehead will demonstrate tips and tricks for using a Cricut machine.
Cricuts are digital die-cut machines that are used for many craft projects, including cutting paper, vinyl, patterns and more.
Participants will be able to create a pillowcase with a Cricut vinyl transfer design.
Registration for Adult Craft Night is required in-person at the library, with a fee due at registration. Limited space is available. Participants are encouraged to bring their own portable Cricuts, their portable device with the Cricut program installed, and any weeding tools they have to the Adult Craft Night.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
