Incidents
• A report was received at 4:11 p.m. Friday of the theft of a case of beer on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:17 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:31 a.m. Sunday of the theft of a stop sign on 3rd St.
• A report was received at 8 a.m. Sunday of the theft of medication on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 11:21 a.m. Sunday of the theft of items from a residence on E. 8th St.
• A report was received at 11:12 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on W. 25th St.
• A report was received at 3:24 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:51 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation on Grand Duke St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:29 p.m. Saturday of theft from Railroad St. in Lesterville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8 a.m. Monday of elder abuse off of Oak Park Rd.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
