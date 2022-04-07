• A report was received at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of vehicle keys on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident on Pennsylvania St.
• A report was received at 11:10 a.m. Thursday of a fight on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 1:24 p.m. Thursday of a residential burglary on Memory Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday of trespassing on Bukowski Dr. in Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday of fraud on Portside Lane.
