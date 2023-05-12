Camp Lejeune Contamination Leaves SD Marines With Cancer

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ronald Lawson is mainly confined to his one-bedroom apartment in Sturgis because he has throat cancer that prevents him from eating, knee and spine problems that limit mobility, and nerve damage that causes constant pain.

 Bart Pfankuch/South Dakota News Watch

STURGIS — When he left the U.S. Marine Corps in 1983, after spending six years at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Ronald Lawson was a strong, healthy man with a barrel chest, strong arms and a solid frame that carried his 220 pounds with ease.

He was a roofer and mechanic who loved to fish and camp and spend days at a time enjoying the outdoors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.