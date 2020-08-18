TYNDALL — The Bon Homme County sheriff’s department is back to full strength with the help of a familiar face.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Bon Homme County Commissioners approved the hiring of a new deputy to replace a former deputy who resigned.
Sheriff Mark Maggs told the Press & Dakotan he hired Joel Neuman as the new deputy sheriff. The commissioners gave their approval as the final step, the sheriff said.
Neuman has served as the Scotland police chief since October 2017. He has also served as part-time deputy with the sheriff’s office since he graduated from the academy.
Rich Sutera remains as the other Bon Homme County deputy sheriff, Maggs said. The department operates a jail, and the staff includes jailers/dispatchers.
In his new role, Neuman will serve as the K-9 handler, Maggs said. The Bon Homme County sheriff’s department has used a K-9 in the past, and “Krome” is the latest dog working with the department.
The dog has played a significant role in drug enforcement efforts, Maggs said.
“Krome means a great deal to our community, and Joel has shown the ability to work drug crimes as well as the desire to be a K-9 handler,” the sheriff said. “(Neuman’s) hire gives us the ability to get Krome back on the street this fall.”
