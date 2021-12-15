The offices of Yankton College (YC) have moved into its new and likely final home on the third floor of the Mead Cultural Education Center.
“We’re calling it the Joseph and Sarah Wood Ward Alumni and Educational Center of Yankton College,” Jan Garrity, YC executive director, told the Press & Dakotan. “Sarah was just as much a part of maintaining the college after (Joseph) passed away.”
The new educational center was intended as a legacy through which Yankton College can live on, according to the YC website. Undertaken in partnership with the Yankton Historical Society and the Mead, the new area will provide space for an office and research, meetings, YC historical exhibits and proper storage for YC artifacts.
YC will also have access to the Mead’s ballroom for gatherings, Garrity said.
Accessible by stairs and elevator, the new 3,200-square-foot space was restored by the Mead, she said.
The first exhibit visitors will see as they step off the elevator is a display featuring a photograph of the Wards and a description of their journey to Yankton, Garrity said.
Joseph Ward established Yankton College in 1881 and was named its first president in 1883.
“The story of the Wards will begin by telling what he was like as a person by the time he passed away,” Garrity said. “He was such an influence on so many levels.
The co-educational liberal-arts college closed its doors in 1984. The former campus is now the site of the Yankton Federal Prison Camp and has been left largely intact.
After its closing, YC established an office to remain accessible to alumni. Until last week, that office was located inside Yankton’s Summit Activities Center.
According to the yanktoncollege.org website, a 2012 survey of alumni showed unanimous support for the move to the Mead “to keep the face of Yankton College observable.”
The first of the four exhibit galleries at the new site details the Ward’s story, she said.
“In Gallery 1, you begin to know him as a family man, and what it meant to leave his family to pursue fundraising all the time — not in the Dakotas — out east,” Garrity said, noting that the story of YC continues in the next gallery.
The assembly of the exhibits in the first two galleries will begin after the New Year and should be complete by next summer, she said.
“We have a script that we are following and all the artifacts are documented,” Garrity said. “From beginning to end, we have over 100 years’ worth.”
Galleries 3 and 4 are planned as an exhibit of Yankton College extracurricular activities, specifically, arts and athletics.
Additionally, there are two conference rooms, one for Zoom meetings and the other for more traditional meetings.
“The office is smaller, but that’s OK because we are downsizing, in a way,” Garrity said. “The alums are going to disappear and the board will get smaller. They’ve been planning it for a while.”
For more information, visit www.yanktoncollege.org.
