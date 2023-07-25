A busy weekend is in store at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, including “Halloween at The Ranch” activities. Here is schedule of activities:
THURSDAY, JULY 27
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — TEEN CAMP: For ages 11-14. Join the naturalists for outdoor activities, outdoor cooking, orienteering, archery, crafts and more. Preregistration is required. Call 605-688-2985 or sign up at the Welcome Center.
FRIDAY, JULY 28
• 4-5 p.m. — CREEPY CRAWLY SCAVENGER HUNT AND CRAFT: Join the naturalist for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
• 9:30-10:30 p.m. — SCARE HIKE: Come out to the nature trail for some Halloween fun. The naturalists will take you on an evening scare hike. The 9:30 p.m. hike will be a kid friendly hike but be prepared for some Halloween fun at the hike to follow at approximately 10 p.m. S’mores will be available at the finish. Meet at Gavin’s Shelter #2
SATURDAY, JULY 29
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — ARCHERY: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Archery Range.
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton
• 2-3 p.m. — HALLOWEEN BINGO: Join the naturalists for some fun games of bingo with prizes. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
• 3-5 p.m. — KARAOKE IN THE PARK: Join the naturalists and the Chief White Crane Hosts to show off your musical talents and fill the campground with music. Meet at the Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
• 6-8 p.m. — HALLOWEEN IN THE RANCH: Celebrate Halloween with the naturalists with a bike parade, hayrides, crafts, edible crafts, trick or treating at more. Meet at Pierson Ranch Shelter #2:
— 6 p.m.: Bike decorating at the Pierson Ranch amphitheater with parade to follow.
— 6-8 p.m.: Trick or treating in Pierson Ranch — Campers you are welcome to decorate campsites – prizes will be awarded to the most creative campsite.
— 8-8:30 p.m.: Halloween Movie — Pierson Ranch Shelter #2
• 7 p.m. — CORPS OF ENGINEERS FURS, SKULLS, AND A CRAFT PROGRAM: Learn some fun facts about furs and skulls and make a craft. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater.
• 9-9:45 p.m. — BAT HIKE: Enjoy a summer evening hike as we hit the trails searching for bats flying in the night sky. Meet at Gavin’s Nature Trail.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
