• Lester Brown, 45, Pine Ridge, was booked Monday on a federal hold for the U.S. Marshal Service.
• Lisa Becenti, 43, Rapid City, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
• Jarren Stout, 29, Winnebago, Neb., was booked Monday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• John Hofer, 36, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving with a revoked license and on two warrants for failure to comply with child support.
• Jonathan Thorson, 32, Mission Hill, was arrested Monday for aggravated assault (domestic), intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or human waste (assault upon any other person) and interruption of communications (misdemeanor).
• Donavin Smith, 28, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold and a court hold for driving under the influence.
