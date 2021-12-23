POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Zachary Scheetz, 29, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday in a parole hold for the department of Corrections.
• Harlan Dubbels, 43, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for breach of conditions.
• Andre Jones Jr., 25, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for simple assault/domestic.
• Agnes Jandreau, 31, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for breach of conditions (two counts).
• A 15-year-old Yankton female was arrested Wednesday for possession of tobacco by a minor, intentional damage to property and first-degree vandalism ($1,000-$100,000).
INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday from Creekside Drive of a theft from a bank account.
• A report was received at 12:47 p.m. Thursday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:57 p.m. Thursday of possible fraud on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 4:46 a.m. Thursday of possible domestic violence on W. Eighth St.
• A report was received at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday of a theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of medication on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of cash from W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism to a vehicle on Kennedy Drive.
• A report was received at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday of possible fraud on Belfast St.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
