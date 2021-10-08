The Yankton City Commission has a short agenda for its regular meeting Monday and will include discussions on Yankton County pre-disaster mitigation projects, a Marne Creek property donation, a shared water service line and the purchase of a vehicle.
The board meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.