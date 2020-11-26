Ways With Words

South Dakota’s newest poet laureate has assembled an anthology of poems about South Dakota, written by South Dakotans including some Yankton poets.
The book, “South Dakota in Poems,” includes 100 poems by approximately 90 different authors, said Christine Stewart-Nuñez, state poet laureate since 2019.
Several of the poets are from the Yankton area, including Brenda Johnson, Jim Reese, Jamie Sulllivan, Michael Welsh and Marilyn Kratz.
“One thing I noticed as I was organizing the book is that there were these ‘conversations,’” Stewart-Nuñez told the Press & Dakotan. “There are lots of poems about birds and trees, about history, contested history, Native American history, and so I grouped the poems by those themes.”
Other themes include interstate highways and driving, small towns, and farms and ranches, as well as contemporary life and more urban life.
Inspired by the accomplishments of previous South Dakota poet laureates, Stewart-Nuñez decided on a sizable sampling of poems featuring a broad range of works and poets.
“I had this idea that I wanted to do something about cultural life in South Dakota, so (I looked at) history, language and landscape,” she said. “I wanted to do something a little different and a little bit grassroots.”
Looking into it, Stewart-Nuñez learned that, historically, there had been similarly inspired anthologies published about every 10 years going as far back as 1898 until about 1989.
“It seems to be something that somebody did every couple of years,” she said. “Then there’s this big, long lag.”
An English professor at South Dakota State University (SDSU) in Brookings, Stewart-Nuñez recruited the help of some of her students to find poems and issue the call for poems for the book, she said.
“I wanted poems from people in the state and anyone outside the state who has strong residential ties,” Stewart-Nuñez said. “That means someone who had lived here for five or so years, but then moved away or grew up here and moved away, that is still writing about South Dakota, still part of it.”
Worried that there would not be enough submissions, Stewart-Nuñez’ team began searching through previously published poems, but by last spring, there were literally hundreds of submissions from which to read and choose.
Works included in the new anthology have fresh voices, and date back only 10-15 years for the most part, she said.
“It’s really interesting. I think as much frustration as some people have with our state, there’s something that draws them back to it, or in relationship with it,” Stewart-Nuñez said. “I think there’s something powerful about the landscape and the way that the weather and the geography shape our lives, even if we live in cities.”
As the state’s lead poet, compiling this anthology was her first priority. Stewart-Nuñez, who has lived in the state for 13 years, said she has been continually surprised by the number of poets she meets and that her hope is to bring them together so they can share their work.
“As soon as I shake a tree, a poet falls out and I shake another tree and a poet falls out of that tree, and there’s not a lot of trees in South Dakota,” Stewart-Nuñez said. “If we can shake the trees and this many poets fall out here in this state, then there is a lot more poetry happening.”
———
For more information, visit: https://sdpoetry.org/2020-anthology/ .
