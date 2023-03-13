CROFTON, Neb. — Meredith Wortmann, a fifth grader from St. Rose of Lima School, Crofton, Nebraska, wrote what she loves about her mom. Meredith is the daughter of Chris and Holly Wortmann of Crofton.
Her essay, “What my Mother Means to Me,” was one of the top 10 essays in the state of Nebraska in a contest held by the American Mothers Inc.® (AMI).
St. Rose School has participated in this national contest in the past with many finalists going to Lincoln. AMI is a non-profit organization dedicated to programs that educate, inspire, and recognize mothers through programs that teach, support, and honor mothers, empowering them to positively impact their families and communities.
Meredith, along with the other finalists from across the state, were present at an AMI Recognition Ceremony at the State Capitol in Lincoln on Thursday, March 2. The 10 finalists read their essays aloud to their mothers and a group including the new 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year, Angie Blad from Omaha, Nebraska. Gov. Jim Pillen attended and spoke at the ceremony. The Nebraska first-place winning essay was sent to Washington, D.C., where it was entered in the national competition.
Sue Venteicher, Nebraska’s AMI Association president, commented; “This contest is a wonderful way for a child to honor their mother in a way that they may never have before”.
Participants in the American Mothers essay contest were required to write a 150-word essay entitled “What My Mother Means to Me.” The contest is open to all fifth graders in the state. College seniors majoring in Education and Language Arts juried the essays and chose the winner.
“The essays are truly from the heart,” Joyce Stevens, AMI national president, said. She hopes that the contest continues to grow so that every Nebraska fifth grader has a chance to take part.
