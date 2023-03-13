St. Rose Student Honored

Meredith Wortmann is shown with Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen

 Submitted Photo

CROFTON, Neb. — Meredith Wortmann, a fifth grader from St. Rose of Lima School, Crofton, Nebraska, wrote what she loves about her mom.  Meredith is the daughter of Chris and Holly Wortmann of Crofton.

Her essay, “What my Mother Means to Me,” was one of the top 10 essays in the state of Nebraska in a contest held by the American Mothers Inc.® (AMI).  

