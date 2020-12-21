SANTEE, Neb. — Battling high winds, four fire departments contained multiple small fires Monday afternoon near the Ohiya Casino in Knox County, Nebraska.
The multiple fires occurred about the same time along Nebraska Highway 12 which runs past the site, according to Niobrara Fire Chief Steve Hrbek. The fires occurred on Santee Sioux tribal land, he said, adding he didn’t know the cause of the blazes.
“The fires were on the north side of the highway,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “If this would have been on the south side, it would have been a mess.”
The Knox County dispatch center put out the call, with the Santee, Niobrara, Lindy and Bloomfield fire departments responding to the scene, Hrbek said.
The firefighting units brought the fires under control in about an hour, Hrbek said. The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) remained on the scene to monitor any remaining hot spots and to make sure the fire became fully extinguished.
The heavy smoke, blown by the strong winds, created traffic problems, Hrbek said.
“There was zero visibility for a while,” he said, noting the Santee Sioux Nation police department stopped Highway 12 traffic for a time.
The region endured heavy winds Monday in addition to dry conditions.
Knox County Emergency Manager Laura Hintz reported the fire departments were back in service around 2:15 p.m. Monday. She didn’t know the fires’ cause.
However, she urged caution when burning given the current dry conditions.
“Everyone needs to remember the grass and weeds are very dry and, with the winds, it doesn’t take much for a little fire to get out of hand,” she told the Press & Dakotan.
“This is a bad time to be burning dead grass or trash. Even if you watch it, the winds are a big problem and that little burn barrel you have is now burning next to your propane tank or a building.”
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook for northeast Nebraska. Gusty southwest winds of 30-40 mph are expected today (Tuesday). The high winds could push the fire danger to the high category.
“We need moisture badly in our area,” Hintz said.
Some minor relief may arrive as soon as today.
The NWS outlook calls for a chance of light snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a strong cold front moves into the area. Northwest wind gusts near 40-50 mph are likely.
Blowing snow and reduced visibility could develop early Wednesday morning. The conditions may cause some travel problems as precipitation freezes to untreated roadways.
