Update: Laurel Murder Suspect’s Wife Arrested

LAUREL, Neb. — The wife of a murder suspect in an alleged August quadruple murder at Laurel, Nebraska, has been arrested in connection with the case.
Carrie Jones, 43, of Laurel was arrested Friday without incident at her home, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said in a news release. NSP investigators made the arrest – the second in the case — in connection with the Aug. 4 homicides at Laurel, the release added.
The deaths shocked the Cedar County community of about 1,000 residents. The homicide victims were well-known in the community.
Carrie Jones is lodged in Antelope County Jail in Neligh, Nebraska, for first-degree homicide, tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony.
District Court Judge Bryan Meismer will issue an order Monday setting an appearance date for Jones, according to the Cedar County district clerk of courts office.
Carrie Jones is the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones, and the couple lived together at the time of the homicides. While not previously facing charges, she remained a person of interest in the investigation.
Gene Twiford, 86, along with his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were all allegedly murdered in their home at 503 Elm Street in Laurel during the early morning hours of Aug. 4, authorities say.
Investigators believe the fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was allegedly murdered in her home at 209 Elm Street a short time later, according to the news release.
A fire was started at both the Twiford and Ebeling homes following the alleged murders, according to court documents.
Friday’s press release contains a different sequence of events than court records. Previously, authorities believed Jason Jones first went to the Ebeling residence, across the street from him, and then to the Twiford home three blocks away.
The ongoing investigation has included the forensic examination of phones owned by Carrie Jones and Jason Jones, according to the NSP release. As the investigation has progressed, new information was discovered that indicates Carrie Jones allegedly played a role prior to the murders.
Jason Jones has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and could receive the death penalty or life in prison if convicted for the homicides.
He also faces two counts for first-degree arson, a Class II felony, with sentence of 1-50 years; and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony, with a sentence of 5-50 years.
Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe revoked Jason Jones’s bail, which had been set at $5 million. Jason Jones had been treated for burns at a Lincoln hospital, then was arrested upon his release and housed at a Lincoln correctional facility.
Jason Jones waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Cedar County Court. He has been bound over to Cedar County District Court, where he is scheduled for a Jan. 23 arraignment in Hartington.
Jason Jones and his legal counsel made a previous court appearance by videoconference.
A PREVIOUS HEARING
Carrie Jones’s upcoming hearing will be the second in front of the judge.
She appeared earlier this month before Meismer, asking him to remove the protection orders he granted three Cedar County residents against her. The three persons described their interactions with Jones and their concerns about her owning a gun.
The trio said they felt threatened by Jones and feared for their lives.
One person, who was Ebeling’s fiancé, said he now lives at a safehouse for his own protection. The man said Carrie Jones harassed him while he was clearing Ebeling’s possessions from their home. The house, damaged in the fire, has since been razed.
Another one of the trio seeking a protection order said she remained in fear and experienced difficulty sleeping because of her anxiety about Carrie Jones.
Carrie Jones disputed their allegations, raising questions and providing evidence which she said refuted their charges. She said she has no criminal record and has passed background checks for work and for purchasing guns.
During the hearing, Jones said she has received support from some Laurel residents, while others have harassed her and have tried to drive her from town. In this case, the three people were seeking the protection orders as vindictiveness, she said.
Meismer kept his one-year protection orders in place to maintain distance, where possible, between Jones and the other parties.
At the hearing, Meismer said he would not normally issue a protection order in such a case. However, he cited the highly unusual circumstances surrounding the situation.
FACING CHARGES
Now, Carrie Jones faces charges in the Laurel deaths.
Court records include information not only about Jason Jones’s actions but also the possible role of Carrie Jones in connection with the homicides.
Authorities say they found evidence at the alleged crime scenes linking Jason Jones to the murders and arson.
Investigators then concluded that Jason Jones was inside his home at 206 Elm Street in Laurel. The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team was activated, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Jones.
Following repeated attempts to have Jason Jones exit the house voluntarily, the SWAT Team made entry into the home and located him in a bedroom with severe burns.
Jones was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, where he had received treatment for weeks. After recovering from his burns, he was then arrested and taken to jail.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office used private security to maintain watch over Jones during his hospital stay, Sheriff Larry Koranda told the Press & Dakotan.
Authorities haven’t indicated whether Jones will appear in person at next month’s district court arraignment.
Authorities have released no motive for the shootings, although court records indicate burglary may have been part of the break-in at the Twiford home.
Search warrants reveal authorities have sought weapons, arson materials, accelerants and phones or other devices containing digital footprints. Authorities have also seized clothing and any other possible evidence.
Their search included Carrie Jones and her possible role in the crimes.
Authorities interviewed Carrie Jones, seized her phone and searched her vehicle for evidence.
In court records, she admitted she went over to Ebeling’s residence and then returned home. She also allegedly assisted her husband with removing his burnt clothing upon his return home.
OTHER ACCOUNTS
Court records include other details surrounding her actions during the crimes.
On Aug. 5, investigators spoke to Christopher Mendez and Royce Fairly, who reside at 204 Elm Street. Mendez advised investigators that when the explosion took place at 209 Elm Street, he was outside smoking a cigarette. Mendez further advised he ran to 209 Elm Street to render aid.
When Mendez was at the west door, he had contact with Carrie Jones on the property of 209 Elm Street. Mendez called for Fairly, who arrived on the scene, at which time Carrie Jones returned to her home.
Laurel Police Chief Ron Lundahl said he had contact with the couple, and during this time, Carrie Jones admitted going to Ebeling’s home that was the first crime scene.
Later, NSP investigators met with Carrie Jones at Cubby’s gas station in Laurel, at which time she showed her cell phone to the agents.
Authorities contended the cell phone could contain location data, including GPS coordinates and historical locations, providing possible information regarding the crime and her location up to, at or about the time of the homicides.
The cell phone could also contain phone calls and other data, authorities said.
During an interview, Carrie Jones told investigators she had to peel off what was left of Jason Jones’ clothing from his body when he returned home.
This is a developing story. For more information, follow the Press & Dakotan online, on social media and in print.
