Update: Laurel Murder Suspect’s Wife Arrested

Carrie Jones

 Courtesy Photo

LAUREL, Neb. — The wife of a murder suspect in an alleged August quadruple murder at Laurel, Nebraska, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Carrie Jones, 43, of Laurel was arrested Friday without incident at her home, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said in a news release. NSP investigators made the arrest – the second in the case — in connection with the Aug. 4 homicides at Laurel, the release added.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.