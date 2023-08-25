County Fairs

The heart and soul of county fairs are the 4-H and FFA organizations that provide animals and youth participants for exhibits and competitions. “We knows it’s a changing world, but 4-H is still a huge part of the fair and always will be,” said Allen Merrill of Parker. 

 Stu Whitney/SD News Watch

PARKER — Bob Merrill just couldn’t help himself. Despite bad ankles that require the use of a walking stick, the 84-year-old dairy farmer recently hobbled into an exhibit hall at the Turner County Fair as part of his daily rounds.

The first person he ran into was Gloria Preheim, a fair volunteer since 1979. She offered an update on the pie contest that took place the previous day, a tradition she started that has grown to include more than 200 of the confections auctioned to raise money for the local food pantry.

