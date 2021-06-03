Stepping Into The RBD Spotlight

Tom and Leann Rockne are ready to step into the spotlight to help promote the return of Riverboat Days.
This year’s honorary role of the Captain and Belle goes to Leann and Tom Rockne. They will be part of the festivities of Riverboat Days and for the next year, ambassadors representing Yankton and Riverboat Days to other area communities.
Each year, the Riverboat Days board of directors selects a Yankton couple to be the “Captain and Belle,” the face of the Yankton festival that draws thousands to Riverside Park for one weekend in August. This year’s Riverboat Days is set for the weekend of Aug. 20-22.
Rockne, who retired last year, worked for Frito Lay in Yankton for 31 years, and Leann devoted her time to raising their eight children. Now, all but one, are grown and the couple has five grandchildren.
When he was initially told of the selection, Tom told the Press & Dakotan that he declined the honro.
“I just said, ‘No way,’” he said. “We are not limelight people. We like to be involved in things, but we’re not the people who are trying to run the thing. It’s just different than anything we’ve ever experienced in our lives.”
Leann said that she and her husband were shocked.
“It was very humbling to hear them ask,” she said. “It’s an honor.”
Riverboat Days board members suggested that the Rocknes think about it, and the next day, the couple decided to get on board
“They said, ‘There will be things that you’ll need to do, but it’s all fun and we try to have it so it’s fun for you,’” Tom said. “There are parades we have to go to around the area promoting Riverboat Days and Yankton.”
The Captain and Belle make an appearance on the Riverboat Days float at a number of area parades, including Tabor’s “Czech Days,” Harrisburg Days, Viborg’s “Danish Days,” Scotland’s “Scottie Stampede Rodeo Days” and more.
In 2020, most area festivals — including Riverboat Days — were canceled. So this year’s Captain and Belle will have the opportunity to participate in a major ramping up of anticipation and excitement for summer fun in the region.
“Just because Riverboat Days has been in hiatus for the last year, I think it will be even more of an honor in that respect,” Leann said. “People are out there and they want to have this celebration. It’s a celebration of Yankton, but it also represents family.”
People are ready to get out and interact, Tom said.
“And what a great thing to get everybody going again,” he said. “Hopefully, in a couple of months, it’s really all clear and people won’t have any issues with it at all.”
Next week, the Captain and Belle will be at an Alliance for the Mentally Ill event in Yankton, Tom said.
“I got a call from Yankton’s Senior Center,” Tom said. “They are doing a fundraiser for ‘Meals on Wheels’ and asked if we would be involved in that.”
The Center, which was closed for about a year during the worst of the pandemic, has had to rely heavily on its ability to get healthy meals to seniors and high risk individuals. Many non-profits found fundraising online during the pandemic challenging. Now that group activities are no longer discouraged, others may also seek out the 2021 Captain and Belle for their fundraisers.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, and I can think of a lot of people who I feel would be way better qualified (to be the Captain and Belle) than me and my wife,” Tom said. “(One of the Riverboat Days board members) said, ‘I agree. There are a lot of people out there. But, we’d like you guys.’ So I guess we’re stepping up.”
For more information, visit www.riverboatdays.com/ .
