IRENE — After a month-long postponement, the Irene-Wakonda class of 2020 graduated in an in-person ceremony outside at the school district’s football complex Saturday with their families in attendance.
As with many school districts in the area, Irene-Wakonda had scrapped plans for an indoor graduation ceremony in mid-May due to the uncertainties associated with the spread of the novel coronavirus. At the time, some schools went ahead with socially distanced ceremonies, while others, like Irene-Wakonda, postponed them to see what changes in the virus situation the summer might bring. Many opted for virtual ceremonies.
“At the time, everyone was doing virtual (graduations), and the administration was hoping we could do something in person,” Dave Hutchison, Irene-Wakonda School District superintendent, told the Press & Dakotan. “The administration just didn’t think that a virtual graduation was giving the kids the recognition that they deserve. We are excited that they are able to have this opportunity.”
Parents were thrilled that their children would have a shot at an in-person commencement, he said.
At April’s school board meeting, the school district decided to table the idea for a May graduation, according to Irene-Wakonda’s High School and Junior High School principal, Bruce Bailey. The decision to have it outdoors was made at the next meeting in June.
“If you haven’t toured Irene, you probably don’t know how crazy it is around the high school right now,” Bailey told the Press & Dakotan. “The City of Irene has a major water and sewer project on the north end of town and you probably would need a pickup to get to the school because the roads are all torn up.”
Combined with the new gymnasium project, the construction around the high school presented a huge obstacle to hosting an event on that site, he said.
“I think the gym’s big enough that we could have spaced people out and done it at the gym, but the logistics of getting there just couldn’t happen,” Bailey said. “Between the lack of parking and lack of access and the COVID restrictions, it was a mess.”
In conversations with students, Bailey came up with a few other options for a commencement venue including: the Wakonda school gym; the park next to the high school, which presented the same logistical problems as having the ceremony at the high school; and the outdoor track at the football complex on the west end of town.
“We went with the football field,” Bailey said. “It was just kind of a group decision with me and Mr. Hutchison and the school board looking at all the available options. That was our best one.”
Other than being outdoors, precautions regarding the spread of COVID-19 involved spacing students’ chairs on the track and families in the stands six feet apart.
Feedback from attendees and participants has been good.
“A lot of them were glad we were able to have a full graduation for them,” Bailey said. “We weren’t able to have the band or choir there, but we did as close to a full graduation as we could.”
The only downside to this year’s ceremony — other than a little wind — was having to downsize the ceremony.
“A lot of people there suggested doing it outside again next year,” Bailey said. “I’d like to think the COVID restrictions will be over and we can invite everybody there and not have to restrict where people sit.”
