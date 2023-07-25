Noem

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, shown in 2020 in Nebraska, has had five chiefs of staff since being sworn in as governor. 

 Matt Johnson/Wikimedia Commons

Despite Gov. Kristi Noem’s strong approval ratings, legislators, lobbyists and other political officials interviewed by South Dakota News Watch point to turbulence behind the scenes in the administration with more than three years left in her second and final term.

Noem has struggled to find a sixth chief of staff after the June departure of Florida native Mark Miller, her former general counsel and anti-abortion czar who returned to the Pacific Legal Foundation, his former employer. His exit came on the heels of a rocky 2023 legislative session following Noem’s re-election last November with 62% of the vote over Democrat Jamie Smith.

