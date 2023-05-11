Two Victims Identified In Wednesday's Fatal Crash In Yankton

Two Sioux City, Iowa, people have been identified as the victims in a crash that occurred on the east edge of Yankton following a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Selwyn, 27, and Gabriel Ortega, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene when their vehicle, identified as a 2006 red Chevrolet Cobalt, slammed into an eastbound semi after trying to avoid law enforcement on Highway 50 at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The chase began in Clay County and continued west toward Yankton. It’s been estimated that the Cobalt was traveling more than 100 miles per hour at one point during the pursuit.
A third occupant of the vehicle was taken to a medical facility and listed in critical condition. That person’s name has not been released.
The press release said the Cobalt was registered in Selwyn’s name.
“The Yankton County Sheriff's Office is still actively investigating this accident and will be able to release more details at a later date,” the press release said.
A funeral notice for Selwyn was received by the Press & Dakotan Thursday from Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Her funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Wake services began Thursday.
This story continues to develop.
